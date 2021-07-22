Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Twitter posts stronger-than-expected Q2 results, shares jump

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLFAf_0b54E6gY00

Twitter on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter thanks to growing advertising demand across all geographic regions and types of ad products.

The San Francisco-based company earned $65.6 million, or 8 cents per share, in the April-June quarter. That's up from a loss of $1.38 billion, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 74% to $1.19 billion from $683.4 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations. Ad revenue in the U.S. alone nearly doubled.

Analysts, on average, were expecting of 7 cents per share and revenue of $1.07 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

Twitter said it expects revenue between $1.22 billion and $1.3 billion for the current quarter. Analysts are forecasting $1.17 billion.

The number of daily users increased 11% to 206 million from a year earlier, in line with expectations.

Twitter said it continues to work on making conversations on its platform “healthier."

It said that among steps, its systems now consider the nature of the relationship between the author of a tweet and replier, including how often they interact.

“We’ve also improved our ability to more accurately detect strong language, including profanity, and created easier ways for people to let us know if they found the prompt helpful or relevant," the company said in a letter to shareholders.

During the second quarter, Twitter introduced a host of new products, including a "Tip Jar" for users to collect payments and "Super Follows" that lets users charge for extra, exclusive material not shown to their regular followers.

Twitter's shares jumped about 5% in after-hours trading. The stock had closed up 7 cents at $69.57.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Profanity#San Francisco#U S#Factset#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Financial Reportsfreightwaves.com

Maersk posts blockbuster Q2 results — and Q3 looks even better

There’s a saying at public companies: “Underpromise and overdeliver.” A.P. Moller-Maersk has apparently taken that credo to heart in 2021. At the beginning of this year, it introduced initial guidance for 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $8.5 billion-$10.5 billion. In May, it raised its EBITDA guidance...
Financial ReportsNBC San Diego

Oil Giant BP Ups Dividend and Confirms Share Buybacks as It Posts Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Profit

LONDON — Oil and gas giant BP beat second-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday, while expanding its dividend and share buyback program. The U.K.-based energy major said it will buy back $1.4 billion of its own shares in the third quarter on the back of a $2.4 billion cash surplus accrued in the first half of the year. It also increased its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents per share, having halved it to 5.25 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Eli Lilly posts slightly weaker than expected Q2 profits

US drugmaker Eli Lilly posted slightly weaker-than-expected second quarter results for its second quarter, despite a big jump in sales. Revenues for the three months ending in June roe by 23% from the comparable year earlier period with volumes up by 22%. Excluding Covid-related stocking patterns, revenues from Covid-19 antibodies...
Financial ReportsPosted by
WGAU

Carmaker Stellantis reports record 1H margins, $7b profits

MILAN — (AP) — Automaker Stellantis on Tuesday said Tuesday it achieved faster-than-expected progress on synergies and record margins in its first six months as a combined company, despite suffering 700,000 units in lower production due to interruptions in the semiconductor supply chain. The company — formed from French carmaker...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Cipla's earnings

On August 5, Cipla will release figures for Q1. Analysts expect Cipla will report earnings per share of INR 8.35. Watch Cipla stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. Cipla is reporting earnings from Q1 on August 5. 8 analysts expect earnings of INR 8.35 per share compared to...
Financial ReportsSeattle Times

Alibaba: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $6.99 billion. The Hangzhou, China-based company said it had net income of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.57 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations....
BusinessNew York Post

Clorox shares plunge on weaker-than-expected outlook

Shares of Clorox plunged more than 11 percent after the cleaning products conglomerate revealed weaker-than-expected results, blaming falling demand and rising costs. Clorox’s business has stalled this year compared to the height of COVID-19 when consumers couldn’t buy enough of its disinfectants and hand wipes. Now retailers can’t give the stuff away fast enough.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Nippon Suisan Kaisha earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

On August 4, Nippon Suisan Kaisha will be releasing earnings Q1. Analysts predict Nippon Suisan Kaisha will report earnings per share of ¥10.93. Track Nippon Suisan Kaisha stock price in real-time ahead here. On August 4, Nippon Suisan Kaisha will release earnings for the most recent quarter. 1 analyst estimates...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Activision Blizzard earnings preview: what to expect

On August 3, Activision Blizzard will release earnings for the most recent quarter. Wall Street analysts expect Activision Blizzard will report earnings per share of $0.757. Watch Activision Blizzard stock price move in real-time ahead here. Activision Blizzard will be reporting Q2 earnings on August 3. 27 analysts forecast earnings...
StocksEntrepreneur

Mastercard Trades Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Give credit where credit’s due: Mastercard (NYSE: MA) topped Wall Street expectations for the second quarter Tuesday. Rival Visa (NYSE: V) also exceeded views in its report earlier in the week. Mastercard earned $1.98 per share, up 43% from the year-ago quarter. Revenue was $4.5 billion, a year-over-year gain of...
Businessktwb.com

Ford raises full-year profit outlook after stronger-than expected quarter

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday boosted its profit forecast for the year after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. The No. 2 U.S. automaker raised its expectation for full-year operating profit by about $3.5 billion, to between $9 billion and $10 billion. Ford estimated a roughly 30% increase in its...
Industryinvesting.com

Beyond Meat Shares: What to Expect From Q2 Results

Beyond Meat , the food company that offers plant-based meat, is expected to release earnings on 5 August 2021. The scheduled results will cover the group's second-quarter (Q2) and half-year earnings . Beyond Meat results preview: what does the Street expect?. While Beyond Meat’s comparative quarter (Q2 2020) benefitted from...
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. GDP Jumps Less Than Expected In Second Quarter

A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed a significant increase in U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2021, although the pace of growth fell short of economist estimates. The Commerce Department said real GDP surged up by 6.5 percent in the second quarter following...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Owens Corning Shares Gain On Strong Q2 Results

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) reported second-quarter sales growth of 37.8% year-over-year to $2.24 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sales by segments: Composites $583 million (+46.5% Y/Y), Insulation $806 million (+35% Y/Y), and Roofing $917 million (+35% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved to $2.60 from $0.91 in 2Q20, beating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy