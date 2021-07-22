Port of Houston sets new diversity standards for business contracts

Sailors interested in being on board a historic sailing ship that is nearly 150 years old can get the chance in Galveston this summer. Sail training is being offered on the ELISSA ship, which is from 1877, starting in mid-August and wrapping up in April 2022, according to a July media release from the Galveston Historical Foundation. A free introductory meeting is taking place July 31 at 1 p.m. at the Galveston Historic Seaport on Galveston's Pier 22, which is on Harborside Drive between 21st and 22nd streets, per the release.