Port of Houston sets new diversity standards for business contracts
Port of Houston leaders celebrated a new effort to diversify the businesses it contracts with July 22. The new initiative aims to increase the representation of minority, women-owned, and businesses that enter into sub or primary contracts with the port. The Port Authority, the agency overseeing the port operations, created a business equity division with a goal of reaching 30% participation in minority and women-owned businesses in projects led at the port, Port of Houston Executive Director Roger Gunther said at a press conference announcing the efforts.communityimpact.com
