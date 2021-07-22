Thinking It Through: What is government of, by and for the people?

Over 400 shootings and more than 150 deaths occurred during our July 4th weekend. If that would have been a causality report from Afghanistan the American people would have been screaming to our political leaders to bring our troops home. Instead, we all seem to be resigned that this is the norm in America. What is wrong with us? If we can't see the need for new gun control laws there is something seriously wrong with us. Our founding fathers didn't intend the 2nd Amendment to be a license for us to kill each other. All of us need to light a wildfire under the butts of our legislators, now.