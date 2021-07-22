Cancel
Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's ACC Kickoff Press Conference

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 12 days ago

On Thursday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with the media at the ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte. Here are some of the major talking points he hit during his remarks.

5. Defense Needs To Improve.

Last season Boston College allowed more than 30 points per game on defense, a number Jeff Hafley says needs to improve. "On defense we got to get off the field on third down. I think that was the biggest takeaway looking back at our film. We didn't give up a lot of explosive plays, which is a good thing. I'm a defensive guy, I think you have to eliminate the explosive plays. We have to play better in the red zone. I think those are going to be keys." Boston College was 65th in the country in opponent 3rd down conversion percentage allowing 40.50% successful conversions.

4. Offense Needs to Be More Consistent, Especially on Ground

Although Boston College scored points in 2020, Hafley acknowledged that at times they weren't as effective as they could be, especially on the ground. "I think we found ourselves behind the sticks a little too much, meaning there's too many third-and-seven, eight, nine ten. We're going to run the ball better this year. I think we'll have more of an identity, who we are running the football. I think that's what spring ball was all about."

"Being able to run the football is going to get us into or manageable situations, third-and-two, third-and-three, third-and-four. Then you have a quarterback who can throw the ball down the field, make the throws, stay in the pocket. What you're also going to see is a quarterback, 225 pounds that can run the ball. When you can do that on third down, it's hard to stop when you get into those third-and-short or third-and-medium situations.

3. Jurkovec is Continuing To Improve As a Quarterback

Phil Jurkovec is returning to Boston College with high expectations. The Davey O'Brien Watch List candidate threw for over 2500 yeards, with 20 total touchdowns. But Hafley sees him improving, especially from game to game. "I saw confidence and I saw leadership coming in and out of the huddle as each practice went on. I told him. I mean, there were some days I was like, Man. I was like, This guy is getting better every day.Just by the way he called the plays in the huddle. Because we still huddle. We're kind of different. We don't sit there and signal everything. We actually get in the huddle. The way this guy breaks the huddle and walks through the line and approaches it, you can see the confidence building, the leadership coming out of him, which is what excites me.

2. Hafley is pumped to play in front of crowds again

He talked a bit about playing in front of no fans in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "But for the fans, for the families, I can't wait. I honestly can't wait to run out of the tunnel, whether I'm getting booed by another crowd or applauded by ours, it's one of the reasons I want to come back to college football, just the atmosphere. I'm really excited to be a part of again."

1. He wants Charlotte North on the team.

One of the biggest stories of the spring was the play of the women's lacrosse team. Led by Tewaaraton Award winner Charlotte North, the team won a national championship. Hafley joked he would like to have North be part of the team. "I think it means so much to the university, what Acacia was able to do. I found myself going to a lot of those games, bringing my kids and wife to a lot of those games, seeing Charlotte North just tear it up. Want to see maybe if she has any interest in playing for us. She's incredible.

But it means so much. It shows what we can accomplish at such a great university. So congratulations to them, all that they've done, all the notoriety they brought."

And two bonus tidbits.....

Hafley also spoke with other media members after the press conference and brought up two points. First, about his feelings on last year's Clemson game.

And then on mandatory vaccinations for the team. According to his comments to David Hale, at least one player left the team due to this.

