The Zomato IPO has arrived. Shares for the food delivery startup surged over 80% during the company’s market debut on July 23. Here are the latest updates…. Zomato is an Indian-based online restaurant discovery and food delivery platform. Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah founded the company in 2008. It features menus, user reviews and food delivery options from partner restaurants in a number of cities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated in 526 cities in India and 23 countries around the world.