With the the eviction moratorium in Maine set to expire 7/31/21, MaineHouseing is stepping in to expand it's current program of rental assistance. It's a slightly different approach for MaineHousing according to a report by WABI, previously you would only qualify for the program if the pandemic was the actual cause for the financial problems that prevented a person from being able to meet personal financial housing payments. Now it will be expanded to include those who simply have had money issues during the pandemic.