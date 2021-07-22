LBCC's Cedillo, Gray land honors

Linn-Benton Community College's Ruben Cedillo (baseball) and Shalyn Gray (volleyball) were named to the NATYCAA Scholar-Athlete Team honorable mention for 2021. The National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA) officers approved an expanded scholar-athlete awards program, one which recognizes up to nine male and nine female honorees, one from each district in its membership. The district winners are also finalists for the NATYCAA Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. All remaining nominees receive Honorable Mention recognition.