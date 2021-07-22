Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

LBCC's Cedillo, Gray land honors

By MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Democrat-Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinn-Benton Community College's Ruben Cedillo (baseball) and Shalyn Gray (volleyball) were named to the NATYCAA Scholar-Athlete Team honorable mention for 2021. The National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA) officers approved an expanded scholar-athlete awards program, one which recognizes up to nine male and nine female honorees, one from each district in its membership. The district winners are also finalists for the NATYCAA Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. All remaining nominees receive Honorable Mention recognition.

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwac#Natycaa#The National Alliance#Lbcc Volleyball#The Team Academic Award#Nwac
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy