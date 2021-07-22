Lakeland Community College Respiratory Therapy program receives Distinguished RRT Credentialing Success Award
The Lakeland Community College Respiratory Therapy Program is among a select group of programs that have been recognized by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care to receive the Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapist Credentialing Success Award. The commission, headquartered in Bedford, Texas, accredits degree-granting programs in respiratory care throughout the...www.news-herald.com
