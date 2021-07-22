South Korea's men's soccer team lost to a team that had never won an Olympic match, and one player refused to shake hands after

Liberato Cacace of New Zealand is challenged by Dongjun Lee of South Korea during a first-round Olympic match on Thursday. Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

South Korea's men's soccer team dropped its opening match of the Tokyo Olympics to New Zealand on Thursday by a score of 1-0, and one South Korean player turned down a handshake with a New Zealand opponent after the game.

South Korea came into the game as a minus-155 favorite, according to Fanduel . Meanwhile, New Zealand had never won a men's soccer match in the Olympics.

New Zealand's historic win came at the expense of the South Korean team's gold-medal aspirations and even the pride of one player.

Lee Dong-gyeong was seen on a video rejecting a handshake from the New Zealand player Chris Wood.

The 29-year-old Wood, who scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute of the match, is one of New Zealand's three players over the age of 23 but still allowed to play in a squad of players under the age of 23.

South Korea and New Zealand are in Group B of the Olympic tournament, sharing the group with Romania and Honduras. Romania beat Honduras 1-0 on Thursday.

South Korea will now move on to play Romania on Sunday and will look to finish in the top two spots of Group B in order to qualify for the tournament quarterfinals, but it will have little room for error after the stunning loss to New Zealand.

New Zealand meanwhile has a chance to clinch a spot in the tournament quarterfinals if it can beat Honduras on Sunday.