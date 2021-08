CAPE GIRARDEU, MO – Kendrick D. Calloway, a 38-year-old local from Malden, Missouri, has confessed guilty for a firearm possession. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. On March 8, 2020, a report from two people on Blades Drive was received by the Malden, Missouri Police officers. They gave details of how Calloway approached them in their car with a gun in his hand. Shortly afterwards, they got into an argument, then gunfire came from Calloway. Fueled by anger, he went after the victims as they drove off and continued to fire the shots.