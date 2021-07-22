Cancel
Judge tosses suit by Candace Owens over Facebook fact checks

By RANDALL CHASE
Register Citizen
 11 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by conservative political commentator Candace Owens against USA Today and another media organization over fact-checking coronavirus posts she made on Facebook. The judge ruled earlier this week that Owens had failed to state an actionable claim against USA...

