Star Trek Deep Space Nine: Louise Fletcher and Kai Winn get too overshadowed
It’s the birthday of Star Trek: Deep Space actress Louise Fletcher!. Kai Winn was awful, repugnant, judgemental, and all-around a disturbing individual on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. In other words; she ruled. Credit to Louise Fletcher, who brought the villainous spiritual leader to life on the series, as it’s not always easy to make a villain achieve the type of reaction they’re intending for.redshirtsalwaysdie.com
