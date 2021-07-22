Cancel
Star Trek Deep Space Nine: Louise Fletcher and Kai Winn get too overshadowed

By Chad Porto
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the birthday of Star Trek: Deep Space actress Louise Fletcher!. Kai Winn was awful, repugnant, judgemental, and all-around a disturbing individual on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. In other words; she ruled. Credit to Louise Fletcher, who brought the villainous spiritual leader to life on the series, as it’s not always easy to make a villain achieve the type of reaction they’re intending for.

Louise Fletcher
MoviesTVOvermind

New Star Trek Movie Coming With Original Cast Joining

It sounds as though Star Trek is back on course in a bid to return to the big screen with Chris Pine and everyone else for another movie, only this time the person at the helm will be none other than Matt Shakman, who’s coming off a hot streak with his Emmy-nominated WandaVision credentials to breathe new life into the franchise. It’s hard to deny the belief that someone who could deliver on a popular MCU limited series could do any wrong at this moment, but it’s a hope that there’s going to be some caution heading into this project, if only because WandaVision and Star Trek are two very different stories. Granted, both are fictional tales and offer a lot of leeway with what can be done, within their respective boundaries of course, but there’s one thing that WandaVision was lacking that Star Trek has had for years, a solid and very opinionated fanbase. To better explain this, WandaVision’s fanbase came via the MCU, meaning there were likely plenty of fans that enjoyed other areas of the franchise and were curious to see what the two Avengers could do in their own series. But Star Trek has been around for much, much longer and the fans of this franchise have been focused on the movies for quite a while.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek movie rumor: studios producing 2 films including Star Trek 4

There may be two new Star Trek films coming soon. There may be two Star Trek films coming very soon to a screen near you. There is already one Trek film in the works, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer writing the film, and Matt Shakman directing. While rumors have the crew attached to a potential Star Trek 4, with Chris Pine eyed to return as Captain James Kirk, it could be a brand new original film. According to Giant Freakin Robot, two films are currently in the works.
TV & Videosthenerdstash.com

Top 10 Star Trek Time Travel Stories

For almost as long as it’s been boldly going across the galaxy, the Star Trek franchise has been tackling time travel storylines in tandem. Indeed, just a few weeks into its three-year lifespan The Original Series cracked the ice with “The Naked Time,” which isn’t a particularly great episode but at least it’s got a shirtless George Takei swinging a rapier at people like a psychopath. Memory Alpha, Trek‘s leading Wikipedia-like database, lists a total of 61 Star Trek stories featuring time travel including 57 episodes and four feature films. With several dozen contenders, it can indeed be difficult to pinpoint the top 10 Star Trek time travel stories.
TV SeriesPosted by
B100

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Trailer: The Final Frontier Gets Animated

For the first time in about ten months — ten whole months! — there’s a new animated Star Trek series. (By the way, the other one, Star Trek: Lower Decks, returns to Paramount+ next month.) To find one before that, you have to back a bit further, although Star Trek: The Animated Series was a staple of syndicated TV through the 1970s and ’80s, including on the Nickelodeon cable channel.
TV Seriesgoombastomp.com

Star Trek: The Next Generation Series Finale is Pretty Much Flawless

Star Trek: TNG, “All Good Things…” is a touching conclusion to the series. There comes a time when all things must come to a close, and when it happens, all one can truly hope for is that this closure, in some way, lends the satisfaction to assuage the loss. It seems like a strange notion now, when every fictional story has to have an “epic conclusion,” whether it be Batman, Lost, or Harry Potter, but there used to be a time when one could wrap up a fable by essentially allowing it to continue off-camera. Rather than tear up the universe established by years’ worth of scribbling and shooting, that world could be allowed to carry on. The characters wouldn’t die; we’d just be saying goodbye. One of these shows, an iconic slice of visionary television ambition (read philosophically adjusted re-hash), took this seemingly indecisive tact and delivered one of the most satisfying small screen finales ever.
CelebritiesIGN

Gates McFadden on the Ups and Downs of That Star Trek Life

Gates McFadden is best known as Dr. Beverly Crusher from Star Trek: The Next Generation and its four movie spin-offs, but her career goes well beyond Star Trek not just as an actress but also as a choreographer… and now as a podcast host. McFadden and NacelleCast Studios recently launched...
TV SeriesVulture

A Kids’ Version of Star Trek Is Coming to Paramount+

The teaser trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy has arrived, and it’s nothing short of adorable. Paramount+ released the teaser for the new animated Nickelodeon series, which follows a motley crew of young aliens as they navigate a greater galaxy in search of a better future. Oblivious to their journey ahead, the six young aliens learn to command their ship and are later introduced to Starfleet. Developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago), the series is the first in the franchise to appeal to a younger audience. Paramount+ also released the trailer for season two of its other animated show, Star Trek: Lower Decks, out August 12. Star Trek: Prodigy is set to arrive this fall.
TV SeriesSpace.com

Take a deep dive into the new 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 2 teaser trailer

Sadly this year's San Diego Comic-Con was another virtual one as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc with large-scale in-person events. But that's not to say there wasn't some great stuff going, and one of the highlights was the "Star Trek" Universe panel, where a brand new trailer for the second season of "Lower Decks" was shown.

