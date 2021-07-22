Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CIA director triples size of medical team probing cases of 'Havana Syndrome'

By Mychael Schnell
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCYJ1_0b54BIwY00
© Roll Call/Pool

CIA Director William Burns said the agency has tripled the size of the medical team investigating cases of “Havana syndrome” attacks.

Burns said he is “absolutely determined” to determine what is behind the mysterious attacks that have left government personnel with unexplained negative health effects.

“We still don't know for sure, but I am absolutely determined — and I've spent a great deal of time and energy on this in the four months I've been CIA director — to get to the bottom of the question of what and who caused this,” the director told NPR in his first sit-down interview with taking over leadership of the agency in March.

The mysterious illness first occurred in Havana in 2016, and has since shown up in a number of countries, leaving U.S. diplomats and spies with neurological symptoms, including vertigo, insomnia and cognitive difficulties.

Burns said there have probably been “a couple of hundred” cases of the mysterious illness since Havana in 2016, roughly 100 of which “my colleagues, my officers and family members have been affected.”

He confirmed that the agency tapped a “very experienced and accomplished senior officer” who led the hunt for Osama Bin Laden to head the agency’s effort on the Havana syndrome. The Wall Street Journal reported on the CIA’s pick on Wednesday.

He said he is “throwing out the very best we have at this issue” because of the risk it poses to CIA personnel and others across the U.S. government.

“So we're throwing the very best we have at this issue because it is not only a very serious issue for our colleagues, as it is for others across the U.S. government, but it's a profound obligation, I think, of any leader to take care of your people, and that's what I'm determined to do,” Burns said.

The director said the “first challenge” in the country’s effort against the syndrome is “to make sure people are getting the care that they deserve. He said the agency has reduced the amount of time it takes for officers to get into Walter Reed National Medical Center from eight weeks to less than two weeks.

When discussing the causes of the syndrome, Burns said there is “certainly a very strong possibility” that the illness is being caused by someone taking action.

“The National Academy of Sciences, a year ago, in a very extensive report that they did, suggested that the most plausible theory for what caused this was some form of directed energy, and that sort of narrows, then, the number of potential suspects who could have used this, have used it historically and have the reach to do this in more than one part of the world, too,” Burns continued.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

292K+
Followers
30K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Havana Syndrome#Triples#Cia#Npr#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

CIA officer who hunted Bin Laden now leading new global hunt, report says

A veteran CIA officer who helped the agency track down Osama Bin Laden has reportedly been chosen to lead the agency’s investigation of what’s behind a pattern of illnesses among U.S. diplomatic and intelligence personnel that may be the result of radio frequency attacks launched by hostile actors. Sources familiar...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CIA spy who tracked Osama bin Laden will tackle mysterious 'Havana syndrome'

A veteran CIA spy, who was part of the agency’s tracking of Osama bin Laden, will be leading the task force investigating cases of “Havana syndrome.”. “Havana syndrome” refers to a number of mysterious health attacks on U.S. officials and diplomats in which they have experienced nausea, headaches, loss of hearing and brain damage.
POTUSWashington Examiner

CIA director says more than 95% of officers fully vaccinated

The CIA is taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously. William Burns, the director of the CIA, said nearly all the agency's officers are fully vaccinated roughly a year and a half into the pandemic, which is displaying signs of resurgence with the spread of the more contagious delta variant. "Navigating...
POTUSUS News and World Report

CIA Probe of 'Havana Syndrome' to Be Led by Bin Laden Search Veteran -Source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A CIA official who was involved in the search for Osama bin Laden has been chosen to head an agency task force investigating cases of an ailment known as "Havana Syndrome" among U.S. spies and diplomats, a government source said on Wednesday. CIA director William Burns named...
U.S. PoliticsIFLScience

More US Diplomats Report Mysterious "Havana Syndrome" Symptoms

Up to 200 US citizens working in embassies, diplomatic missions, and intelligence around the globe have reported the symptoms of the so-called "Havana Syndrome", a peculiar condition first reported by members of the US embassy in the Cuban capital. The symptoms are strange and include headaches, hearing loss, nausea, anxiety,...
Militaryindianapolispost.com

CIA looks to Russia as probable cause of 'Havana Syndrome' attacks

About 100 CIA officers and family members serving abroad have complained of ailments that include migraines and dizziness called the "Havana syndrome," CIA Director William Burns said. In a radio interview on Thursday, Burns said he has increased efforts at the CIA to determine the cause of the syndrome and...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Havana Syndrome’ Case Numbers Near 200 Americans, Including a Baby Victim, Says Report

There’s been a fresh wave of American officials suffering from possible symptoms of creepy directed-energy attacks. According to NBC News, as many as 200 Americans have now reported suffering from symptoms consistent with what is now known as “Havana syndrome,” with around half of those cases involving CIA officers and their families. The mysterious neurological symptoms were first experienced by U.S. diplomats in Cuba, hence the name, and some scientists believe they could be intentionally caused by microwave pulse weapons. NBC News reports that there has been a spike in cases in recent weeks, with one unnamed person briefed on the incidents commenting: “It is global—but there seems to be an awful lot going on in Europe.” One official was reportedly removed from their post in Germany in recent months after suffering from the symptoms, and multiple Americans, including one baby, are said to have suffered from the symptoms in Kyrgyzstan.
Public Healthamac.us

Hundreds of New Havana Syndrome Cases Reported

WASHINGTON, DC, July 27 — The hunt for the cause of the sinister Havana Syndrome continues as hundreds of new cases emerge among U.S. government employees and their families. The illness, which has debilitating symptoms with no apparent natural causes, has led to the notion that the victims may have...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

More than 20 US diplomats in Vienna hit with ‘Havana syndrome’

About two dozen Americans at the United States embassy in Vienna have fallen ill with the mysterious “Havana syndrome,” US and Austrian officials say.“In coordination with our partners across the US Government, we are vigorously investigating reports of possible unexplained health incidents among the US Embassy Vienna community or wherever they are reported,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.As first reported in The New Yorker, over 20 American diplomats, intelligence officers, and other officials in the Austrian capital have experienced symptoms of the syndrome, which typically include headaches, tinnitus, and balance and memory problems. The most serious...
Public Healthabc17news.com

Global Affairs Canada ‘engaging’ with staff in Austria following reports of ‘Havana syndrome’ symptoms

OTTAWA (CTV Network) — Global Affairs Canada said it is “engaging” with Canadian officials in Austria following reports that American representatives in Vienna have been experiencing symptoms similar to the mysterious “Havana syndrome.”. Earlier this week, U.S. diplomats, intelligence officials and government staff reported about two dozen cases of symptoms...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CIA watchdog to review handling of 'Havana syndrome' cases

The CIA inspector general is reviewing how the agency has handled cases of elusive “Havana syndrome” and the officers who have become sick from the ailment. CNN reports that the CIA inspector general will be reviewing the handling of the cases while CIA Director William Burns said he is tripling the size of the medical team investigating the illness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy