Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BAKER...WESTERN UNION...CENTRAL COLUMBIA...SUWANNEE AND SOUTHERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT * At 519 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Suwannee River State Park, moving east at 45 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Lake City, Live Oak, White Springs, Suwannee River State Park, Suwannee Springs, Winfield, Suwannee Valley, Mcalpin, Wellborn and Five Points.