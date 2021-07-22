Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BAKER...WESTERN UNION...CENTRAL COLUMBIA...SUWANNEE AND SOUTHERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT * At 519 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Suwannee River State Park, moving east at 45 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Lake City, Live Oak, White Springs, Suwannee River State Park, Suwannee Springs, Winfield, Suwannee Valley, Mcalpin, Wellborn and Five Points.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Union County, FL
County
Hamilton County, FL
County
Suwannee County, FL
County
Baker County, FL
City
White Springs, FL
City
Lake City, FL
City
Suwannee, FL
County
Columbia County, FL
City
Mcalpin, FL
City
Wellborn, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Nws Jacksonville#Western Union#Live Oak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy