‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ and ‘Masters of the Universe’ roll out old toys in new packages
CNN — Old toys never die. They just keep coming back in new poses and flexing different muscles as movies and TV shows. This weekend brings two popular artifacts from many a childhood back to screens: “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” hits theaters, with Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) as the martial-arts warrior; and “Master of the Universe: Revelation” lands on Netflix, offering director Kevin Smith’s updated animated spin on the series, bringing a bit more power and certainly higher stakes for those weaned on the stiff limited animation of the 1980s.www.cnn.com
Comments / 0