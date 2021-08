Not everyone knows exactly what social workers can do for people. In popular media, they're often portrayed as interfering or even hostile. But in real life, a social worker's job is to help families and individuals get through tough times and provide assistance, resources, and guidance, such as mental health resources for children. A major part of their work is letting people know what help is available, so those people can put that help to good use and get their lives together. Social workers might work for the government, for non-profits, or in the private sector.