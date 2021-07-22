Cancel
Bonneville County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range THUNDERSTORMS MOVING THROUGH PALISADES RESERVOIR AND PINE CREEK PASS AREA THROUGH 330 PM MDT At 315 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms extending from near Irwin to 7 miles northeast of Wayan, moving northeast at 35 mph. Brief heavy rain, hail, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible with these storms as they move east through the Wyoming border through 330 PM MDT. Boaters on Palisades reservoir should move to shore immediately! Locations impacted include Palisades Reservoir and Irwin.

