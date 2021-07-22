Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Hays; Travis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CALDWELL...CENTRAL HAYS...SOUTHWESTERN TRAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL BASTROP COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Driftwood to Buda to near Lockhart. Movement was north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Austin, Kyle, Buda, Lockhart, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Rollingwood, Uhland, Mustang Ridge, Niederwald, Bear Creek, Shady Hollow, Onion Creek, Driftwood, Manchaca, Mountain City, Sunset Valley and San Leanna.alerts.weather.gov
