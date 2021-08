No matter how well you plan to take care of your family, there may be times when you find yourself facing financial difficulties. It could be the result of what will ultimately be a positive change, such as one parent going back to school or starting a business. It could be something negative that triggers the crisis, such as job loss or illness. Whether money problems are the result of good or bad changes, they can be stressful, but there are also ways to meet the challenge that will strengthen your family.