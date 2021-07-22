Can a ‘prescription app’ help treat depression? Happify thinks so.

Early-onset dementia, also referred to as frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is an umbrella term for a group of not-so-common brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic. The areas of the brain impacted by the condition that generally affects people between the ages of 40 to 65, are associated with personality, behavior and language. Now, a recent study has determined that the loss of one sensation could also signal the brain matter deteriorating condition. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.