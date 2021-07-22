Cancel
Mental Health

Can a ‘prescription app’ help treat depression? Happify thinks so.

By Tom Maxwell
inputmag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappify is taking advantage of relaxed FDA rules to release a prescription-only app for treating people with both major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. The app, called Ensemble, offers a 10-week program to people aged 22 and older. The company has been able to launch the app thanks to a pandemic-related waiver that allowed digital tools for mental health conditions to enter the market without going through the usual FDA requirements.

