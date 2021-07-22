Cancel
Saying goodbye to Elizabeth Hoffman

By Meghan Lane
krcgtv.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 6th, 2013, Elizabeth Hoffman, or Liz, as we like to call her, started working at KRCG. Liz is from Owensville and was thrilled to live and work in the area she’s called home her entire life. She started as a newscast producer. Since then, she has worn many hats including reporter, and anchor.

