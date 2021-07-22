Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

André Mendonça, President Bolsonaro’s ‘terribly evangelical’ Supreme Court justice

By Eduardo Campos Lima 
Washington Post
 12 days ago

SÃO PAULO (RNS) — Only a few months after taking office in January of 2019, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro mentioned it was about time to have a Christian justice on the Supreme Court. Now, the far-right South American leader is fulfilling his longtime promise of a “terribly evangelical” justice through the nomination of current Attorney General André Mendonça, a Presbyterian minister.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
André Mendonça
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evangelical Christian#Roman Catholic Church#Evangelical Theology#The Supreme Court#South American#Senate#Just As Supreme Court#Brazilian#Neo Pentecostals#Protestant#Calvinists#Lutherans#Religion News Service#Rns#Christians#A Roman Catholic#Catholic Mass#Bolsonaro Chesnut#Presbyterians#The Federal Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Supreme Court
Country
Brazil
News Break
Army
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Associated Press

Election body targets Bolsonaro after he fails to show fraud

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — After years of attacking Brazil’s voting system as susceptible to fraud, President Jair Bolsonaro ignored a Monday deadline from the nation’s electoral court to present proof of his claims. And the election authority, in turn, adopted its strongest measures yet aimed at preventing Bolsonaro from chipping away at faith in the nation’s upcoming election.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Brazil's electoral court to probe Bolsonaro for attacking voting system

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court announced Monday it will investigate far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for his constant and baseless attacks on the country's electronic voting system. The country's highest electoral body also agreed to ask the Supreme Federal Court to investigate the president for spreading misinformation during a Facebook Live event last Thursday, in which Bolsonaro spoke for more than two hours about his conviction that there had been fraud in the last two presidential elections, saying he should have won in the first round in 2018. The Electoral Court investigation will determine whether Bolsonaro committed "abuse of economic and political power, improper use of the media, corruption, fraud, conduct banned for public agents and extemporaneous propaganda in his attacks against the electronic voting system and the legitimacy of the 2022 general elections." Bolsonaro has long been sniping at electronic voting, introduced in Brazil in 1996, and advocating instead for the use of "printable and auditable" paper ballots to be introduced for the 2022 presidential race.
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Brazilian justice investigates Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian justice has announced an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro for his regular attacks on the country’s electronic voting system. According to the Supreme Electoral Court on Monday, the right-wing head of state is suspected of abusing his “economic and political power” in order to question the legitimacy of the upcoming presidential elections. Bolsonaro denied the allegations, saying he would not give in to the “intimidation” attempts.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deseret News

Conservatives hold a 6-3 Supreme Court majority. Did liberal justices pave the way?

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. As the Supreme Court’s latest term drew to an end earlier this summer, court watchers like myself were waiting for more than the last few rulings. We were also standing by for retirement news from Justice Stephen Breyer, who, at 82, is the oldest member of the court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Haiti police say former Supreme Court judge linked to president's assassination

Haiti police said that a former Supreme Court judge has been linked to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, Reuters reports. State of play: Law enforcement officials said Wendelle Coq-Thelot, a former judge, had met with some Colombian mercenaries who allegedly were involved in Moïse's killing. Police issued an arrest warrant for Coq-Thelot earlier this week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

A nonpartisan approach to reforming the Supreme Court

While Washington is captivated by the turmoil over the House Select Committee examining the Jan. 6 insurrection, little attention is being paid to the work being done by the commission that President Biden appointed to consider proposals for reforming the Supreme Court. The conclusions this commission reaches may have much more significance over time than the Jan. 6 inquiry.
Religionmarketresearchtelecast.com

A candidate of Bolsonaro, heading to the Supreme of Brazil with toga and Bible

Brazil is a secular – and conservative – state where dozens of parliamentarians meet once a week to pray together in a room of Congress, in Brasilia. It was in one of those meetings, two years ago now, where President Jair Bolsonaro made a solemn promise to those present: “I will be able to propose two judges to the Supreme Court, one of them will be terribly evangelical,” the former deputy proclaimed. that right there he emphasized his faith that God placed him in the dome of power.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Social conservatives 'frustrated' over Trump Supreme Court justices' rulings

DES MOINES, Iowa – It was a line that you would expect to receive thunderous applause. Former Vice President Mike Pence, addressing a crowd of some 1,200 evangelical activists attending the annual leadership summit of the Family Leader, a top social conservative organization in the first-in-the-nation presidential caucus state of Iowa, touted the Trump administration's success in shifting the federal bench to the right.
Public HealthPosted by
The Intercept

“Worst of Brazil”: Covid-19 Vaccine Corruption Implicates Top Bolsonaro Allies

Brazil’s failure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and promptly purchase vaccines has largely been attributed to ideology — the economic libertarianism and anti-science stances of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. As a steady stream of revelations of multimillion-dollar kickback schemes in vaccine purchases emerges, however, another possible motive is emerging: maximizing profit.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Haiti Supreme Court judge in hiding, wanted in killing of president

Haitian police have accused former Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq-Thelot of having met with Colombian mercenaries accused of killing President Jovenel Moise. Haitian police issued an arrest warrant this week for Coq-Thelot. She was ousted from the Supreme Court in February when Moise said a coup was being planned against...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Celina Sotomayor, mother of Supreme Court justice, dies at 94

(CNN) — Celina Baez Sotomayor, the mother of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, died on Sunday at 94 of complications from cancer, according to a family friend. "I have often said that I am all I am because of her, and I am only half the woman she is," Sotomayor once said about her mother, who was orphaned at age 9 and raised by her older sister.
Congress & CourtsVox

The lapsed eviction moratorium is the Supreme Court’s fault

On Sunday, a federal eviction moratorium, which was intended to prevent renters from losing their homes in the midst of a pandemic, expired. At its height, this moratorium may have saved as many as 40 million Americans from eviction. But, in late June, the Supreme Court signaled that this moratorium must expire at the end of July, effectively leaving many renters without protection.
PoliticsSentinel

Bolsonaro’s Brazil: a dwarf on the international scene – 07/29/2021 – World

At present, there is hardly a Democratic head of government who wishes to meet with Jair Bolsonaro. In the European Union, the Brazilian president is cautiously avoided, because that would not please voters. Even fans of Briton Boris Johnson should not have a very good opinion of Bolsonaro, known abroad mainly for two things: the devastation of the Amazon rainforest and his catastrophic handling of the pandemic, with more than 550,000 Brazilians dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy