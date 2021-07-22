'Overwhelmed' cat owner gives up pets to Humane Society

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Humane Society is caring for 14 cats from a North County home after their owner reported he was unable to care for all the felines.

SDHS said officers responded to a home on East Grand Ave. for a welfare check, and picked up 10 cats on Friday, July 16. Officers returned to pick up another four cats three days later and have returned since to monitor the property for more cats.

"We are very pleased with this outcome," said Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley. "San Diego Humane Society is a resource for all animal-related needs and we applaud this owner for realizing he was overwhelmed and needed help."

The cats will be spayed and neutered, vaccinated, and medically evaluated.

San Diego Humane said six of the cats will be returned to the owner upon his request, while the others will be placed up for adoption when they are ready.