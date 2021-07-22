Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

'Overwhelmed' cat owner gives up pets to Humane Society

By Mark Saunders
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvjRU_0b545xeW00

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Humane Society is caring for 14 cats from a North County home after their owner reported he was unable to care for all the felines.

SDHS said officers responded to a home on East Grand Ave. for a welfare check, and picked up 10 cats on Friday, July 16. Officers returned to pick up another four cats three days later and have returned since to monitor the property for more cats.

"We are very pleased with this outcome," said Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley. "San Diego Humane Society is a resource for all animal-related needs and we applaud this owner for realizing he was overwhelmed and needed help."

The cats will be spayed and neutered, vaccinated, and medically evaluated.

San Diego Humane said six of the cats will be returned to the owner upon his request, while the others will be placed up for adoption when they are ready.

Comments / 1

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Escondido, CA
Local
California Society
San Diego, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#The Cats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy