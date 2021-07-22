Cancel
Phoenix Police Officer to Be Fired Over Fatal Shooting of Ryan Whitaker

By Cheyenne Ubiera
 11 days ago
A Phoenix police officer is set to be fired in connection with the fatal shooting of Ryan Whitaker last summer. Less than three seconds after answering the door of his apartment last May, Whitaker was shot twice in the back as he tried to cooperate with police officers and place a gun he had in his hand on the ground. The Use of Force Board reviewed the shooting, finding the incident was within policy. However, after reviewing all of the circumstances, Chief Jeri Williams determined that officer Jeff Cooke’s employment should be terminated within the department. In the meantime, Cooke is on administrative leave. Cooke fired the shot that killed Whitaker, but prosecutors said earlier this year that he would not face any criminal charges.

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

