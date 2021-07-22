Phoenix Police Officer to Be Fired Over Fatal Shooting of Ryan Whitaker

The son of a cybersecurity executive who has worked for FEMA and the Pentagon has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his mother to death, after which cops say he dumped the body outside their Tracy’s Landing, Maryland, home. According to Anne Arundel County Police, Andrew Weylin Beavers, 23, was arrested Saturday in Leesburg, Virginia, after fleeing the state in a car belonging to his mom, 58-year-old Juanita Naomi Koilpillai. It all began on the afternoon of July 25, when Koilpillai’s worried boyfriend called Anne Arundel County Police, saying that he hadn’t been able to reach her and that her car was gone. “Upon arrival… there was apparent blood located within the residence,” states a press release issued by Anne Arundel County. “As officers checked the residence and surrounding areas, the body of an adult female was located outside.” In a follow-up statement, Anne Arundel police announced that Koilpillai’s death had been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office, which listed the cause of death as “multiple sharp force injuries.” When cops caught up with Beavers in Virginia, he had a “fresh laceration on his right hand... which he would not explain,” the statement said.