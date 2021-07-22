Cancel
NFL partnering with Hawk-Eye Innovations to improve replay

By Nick Shook
Cover picture for the articleThe NFL is constantly looking to improve its product, and 2021 will see another step taken in that direction in regards to replay review. The league approved rules earlier this offseason that will increase communication between on-field officials, replay officials and the officiating department in New York. Now it's taking an additional step to make its review process more effective, partnering with Hawk-Eye Innovations to improve replay procedures, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

