New York City, NY

Substitute Art Teacher Allegedly Tells Class of Middle Schoolers: ‘I’m Going to Shoot You’

By Lawrence Ukenye
 11 days ago
A New York City substitute teacher admitted to threatening to shoot a group of middle school students, according to Penn Live. The man was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats after going off on a group of art students he was supervising, police sources said in the report. “If you won’t do as you’re told, I’m gonna shoot you, and yes, I have a gun,” he was quoted saying. The incident reportedly occurred at the Walter Crowley Intermediate School and the teacher turned himself in. He had been working as a substitute teacher since 2001 and had no previous history of wrongdoing, New York Daily News reports. “This is absolutely unacceptable,” said a local education official in a statement. “The substitute teacher was immediately suspended and if this deeply disturbing allegation is found to be true, he will be fired.”

