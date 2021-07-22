Unvaccinated individuals required to wear masks in Lafourche government buildings
Lafourche Parish is currently monitoring the rise in COVID cases over the last two weeks. As we have seen the Delta Variant spread, our case counts and weekly positivity rates rise. Out of an abundance of caution and to help control any community spread, we will require anyone who is not fully vaccinated to wear a mask when entering any Lafourche Parish building. We also encourage anyone who is fully vaccinated to wear a mask if they feel that they need to.www.houmatimes.com
