Lafourche Parish, LA

Unvaccinated individuals required to wear masks in Lafourche government buildings

By STAFF
houmatimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafourche Parish is currently monitoring the rise in COVID cases over the last two weeks. As we have seen the Delta Variant spread, our case counts and weekly positivity rates rise. Out of an abundance of caution and to help control any community spread, we will require anyone who is not fully vaccinated to wear a mask when entering any Lafourche Parish building. We also encourage anyone who is fully vaccinated to wear a mask if they feel that they need to.

Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Some businesses and government buildings will require masks again as COVID-19 cases increase. Here’s a list.

As coronavirus cases surge across the commonwealth and the nation, some businesses and agencies will require people to wear masks indoors. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that people in areas with higher levels of community spread should mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status. The federal health agency tracks the virus’ spread for each state, city and ...
Chatham County, GAsavannahbusinessjournal.com

Aug. 2 - Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis Issues an Executive Order Requiring the Use of Masks or Face Coverings in Government Buildings

August 2, 2021 - Effective July 27, 2021, mask or face coverings will be required while inside any Chatham County Government facility. This includes all team Chatham members and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Masks or face coverings are required to properly cover the nose and mouth. Additionally, all restaurants...
Livingston, TNnewstalk941.com

Livingston Requiring Unvaccinated City Employees To Mask

All unvaccinated Livingston city employees will be required to wear masks, effective immediately. Mayor Curtis Hayes said people entering city buildings will be temperature screened and asked to wear a mask when inside. Hayes said the only exception is the city hall lobby, because barriers are in place to prevent people from wandering.
Louisiana Statehoumatimes.com

Mask mandate indoors returns to Louisiana

The Governor is temporarily reinstating the indoor mask mandate effective Wednesday, until September 1. Louisiana is #1 in new cases nationwide. The mandate includes children 5+ and all adults. The mandate includes school campuses for all educational institutions. 2,079 of today’s reported cases are children. Almost 19% of new cases...
Breckinridge County, KYwxbc1043.com

COVID-19 Delta Variant Heightens Concern

HARDINSBURG — Breckinridge County Health officials reported 66 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday (8/1) night. Breckinridge County is listed in the Red category of occurrence rates. Health officials report 50 cases in the past week and 95 cases for the month of July. Six patients of the active cases are hospitalized.
Public Healthhoumatimes.com

Another Governor’s Office Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

One member of the Governor’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19 and five additional staffers were potentially exposed, the Governor’s office disclosed on Monday. Everyone is doing well and at home in isolation awaiting test results, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.
Thibodaux, LAhoumatimes.com

Diocese confirms masks will be required for all employees, students in kindergarten and up

Today Bishop Fabre released updated guidance for the schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. To the Catholic Schools Family of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux:. In full alignment with the most recent federal and state guidance, including the directives announced by Governor John Bel Edwards Monday, I am providing this updated list of safety protocols as our Catholic schools’ family in the diocese begins their safe return to our classrooms this week.
Whatcom County, WAkpug1170.com

Health Department Advises Masking Up Indoors and In Crowded Settings

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Whatcom County Health Department is echoing the governor and the CDC in advising everyone to wear masks indoors in public places regardless of vaccination status. The health department also recommends everyone wear masks in crowded outdoor settings due to the spread of the highly transmissible...
Johnston County, NCjocoreport.com

Health Director Encourages Masking As COVID Cases Increase

Johnston County Health Director Dr. Marilyn Pearson on Monday gave her monthly update to Johnston County Commissioners on the COVID response. Dr. Pearson said Johnston County has seen more than 23,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, and a sharp increase in confirmed cases in the past two weeks.

