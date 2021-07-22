Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Technicality Could Lead To Lighter Sentence For Trucker Guilty Of Vehicular Manslaughter In PA

By Jillian Pikora
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnwbZ_0b544FDh00
Jack Satterfield and the wreckage he caused along Interstate 83 to Union Deposit on Oct. 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Dauphin County Prison/Colonial Park Fire Company

The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court ruled that a lower court's sentencing of a trucker convicted for killing three people was too harsh.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Jack Edward Satterfield III's sentence of 3 consecutive 6-year prison terms on each of those counts-- one jail term for each of the people killed in the crash-- is illegal as you can only leave the scene of a crime one time.

Satterfield, 32, of Mississippi, is currently serving a 28 ½ to 63 year long prison sentence for a triple fatal crash at Interstate 83 near Union Deposit on Oct. 12, 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Lq6q_0b544FDh00
Zachary and Elliana Lybrand.

His victims were Zachary Lybrand, 24, and his daughter Elliana, 16-months-old, of Harrisburg and Ethan Von Bochoven, 22, of Pompton Plains, New Jersey and a senior at Messiah University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ir8IO_0b544FDh00

Satterfield was charged with the following:

  • F Accidents Involving Death Or Personal Injury (3 Counts)
  • F Accident Involving Death/Person Injury-Not Properly Licensed (3 Counts)
  • F2 Homicide By Vehicle While Driving Under The Influence (3 Counts)
  • F3 Homicide By Vehicle (3 Counts)
  • M DUI: General Impairment/Including of Driving Safely - 1st Offense

In an opinion by Justice Christine Donohue the Supreme Court found he was "over-sentenced by county Judge Deborah E. Curcillo on three counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury."

Following this new ruling the case will return to the lower court judge for resentencing.

This is the second appeal Satterfield's attorney has made. The first-- simply that he was sentenced too harshly-- was rejected by a Superior Court panel in 2020.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
122K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Fairfield County, CT
Government
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Personal Injury#Truck Drivers#The Supreme Court#Union Deposit#Messiah University#Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Westchester County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd In Cold-Case Westchester Homicide

A woman who was found dead and nude on a Westchester County street more than 30 years ago has been identified by the District's Attorney's Office's newly created Cold-Case Bureau. Through the use of DNA testing and investigative genealogy, the victim, formerly known as “Jane Doe Mount Vernon” has officially...
Posted by
Daily Voice

Bucks Man Busted By Undercover Officers In MontCo Before Meeting Minor For Sex

A 21-year-old Bucks County man was arrested by undercover officers last week after they discovered he planned to meet a minor for sex, authorities said. Edwin A. Perez, of Warrington, arrived at an agreed-upon location on July 26 where he thought he would again be meeting with the minor for sex, when investigators abruptly took him into custody, according to the Abington Township Police Department.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Prosecutor: Gun With Loaded Magazine, Hollow Point Bullets Seized From NJ Coke Dealer

Police confiscated a loaded gun with hollow point bullets from an accused cocaine dealer in New Jersey, authorities said. Authorities carrying out a search warrant Friday at a residence in the Manitou Park section of Berkeley Township found about 30 grams of cocaine and a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun with a large-capacity magazine and hollow point bullets, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Texas StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Prosecutor: Texas Man, 45, Indicted In Hunterdon County Convenience Store Homicide

A Hunterdon County grand jury returned a four-count indictment against a Texas man accused of fatally shooting another man in Union Township in January, authorities said. David L. Rodriguez, 45, is charged with first-degree murder and three weapons and CDS possession offenses in connection with the death of Ricardo Menezes De Castro, 43, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said Monday.
Allentown, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Allentown Shooting

One person died in a shooting in Allentown Monday night, authorities said. Officers responding to the 1900 block of East Fairmont Street around 9 p.m on a report of a shooting found a man dead at the scene, Allentown police told Daily Voice. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office and detectives...
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

'There's A Bomb In There' Warrant Issued For Woman Who Threatened Judge In Lancaster County

A 24-year-old woman has been charged Terroristic Threats and Threat to Use Weapons of Mass Destruction after threatening to "blow-up" a magisterial judge. Anna Marie Shreiner, 24, last known address in Strasburg, PA, called in a bomb threat to Magisterial District Judge Russell’s Office, located at 609 East Main Street in Ephrata Borough on May 19, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy