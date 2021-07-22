Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Red Top’s beach renovations near completion

By MARIE NESMITH
Daily Tribune News
 11 days ago

As the summer heats up, one of Red Top Mountain State Park’s most popular features is noticeably missing. Ongoing renovations “designed to enhance the experience” of the venue’s guests have …

daily-tribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain State#Red Top
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Boats & WatercraftsTravelPulse

Renovated Palm Beach Marina Set To Reopen on Nov. 1

The Town of Palm Beach is scheduled to reopen its superyacht marina on Nov. 1, 2021, following a $40 million renovation designed to transform it into a “world-class yacht center that will welcome vessels from 60 feet to 294-foot superyacht size,” Palm Beach officials said. The renovated marina will include...
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

A sign of the future: Marshalls nearing completion

BIG RAPIDS — Construction on the new Marshall’s store which is set to open at 1250 Perry Ave., in the Ferris Commons shopping center in September is progressing quickly. The 22,000-square-foot space was formerly occupied by MC Sporting Goods and has been vacant for the last four years. Other new...
LifestyleMySanAntonio

Hampton Inn by Hilton Buffalo-Williamsville Completes Custom Renovation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC announced the 4-story, 80-rooms and suites, Hampton Inn by Hilton Buffalo-Williamsville located at 5455 Main Street in Williamsville NY has completed a major renovation to its guest rooms and public spaces. The scope of the multi-million-dollar renovation includes new carpets, bedding, floor tile, window treatments, paint, wall vinyl, artwork and all new soft seating furniture and lighting. Thoughtfully designed by Thomas Hamilton and Associates, including touches of teal in the guest rooms with custom designed wall vinyl that resembles Williamsville Water Mill and sleek blues and orange accents in the lobby, the new modern furnishings accommodate guests’ desires to stay connected and comfortable during their stay.
ReligionLockhaven Express

Sanctuary renovations at Great Island Presbyterian Church nearly complete

A sanctuary rededication is planned for Sunday, Sept. 12 at Great Island Presbyterian Church following renovations. The dedication will take place at 10 a.m. with special music and a reception following the usual church service. All are invited to attend. Pictured above is a first look at the new pews installed in the sanctuary. At left, a volunteer helps assemble the pews.
LifestyleHotel Online

Riu Tikida Garden Hotel Reopens Following Complete Renovation

The RIU chain and Tikida group have just reopened the Riu Tikida Garden hotel following a complete refurbishment of all its facilities. The presentation of this striking hotel’s refurbishment has been months in the waiting, and it is now the most updated and sophisticated option offered by RIU and Tikida in Marrakesh. It also completes the reopening of all their hotels in the country. Its customers can enjoy the excellent service provided by RIU surrounded by completely new facilities.
League City, TXHouston Chronicle

Trail by League City's five corners nears completion

The finishing touches are being put on a League City hike-and-bike trail that will take pedestrians and cyclists out of the mix when it comes to navigating the Five Corners intersection. Five Corners is the name that has been given to the intersection of farm-to-market roads 518, 2094 and 270....
LifestyleHouston Chronicle

Hampton Inn by Hilton Buffalo-Williamsville Completes Custom Renovation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC announced the 4-story, 80-rooms and suites, Hampton Inn by Hilton Buffalo-Williamsville located at 5455 Main Street in Williamsville NY has completed a major renovation to its guest rooms and public spaces. The scope of the multi-million-dollar renovation includes new carpets, bedding, floor tile, window treatments, paint, wall vinyl, artwork and all new soft seating furniture and lighting. Thoughtfully designed by Thomas Hamilton and Associates, including touches of teal in the guest rooms with custom designed wall vinyl that resembles Williamsville Water Mill and sleek blues and orange accents in the lobby, the new modern furnishings accommodate guests’ desires to stay connected and comfortable during their stay.
LifestyleStamford Advocate

Hampton Inn by Hilton Buffalo-Williamsville Completes Custom Renovation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC announced the 4-story, 80-rooms and suites, Hampton Inn by Hilton Buffalo-Williamsville located at 5455 Main Street in Williamsville NY has completed a major renovation to its guest rooms and public spaces. The scope of the multi-million-dollar renovation includes new carpets, bedding, floor tile, window treatments, paint, wall vinyl, artwork and all new soft seating furniture and lighting. Thoughtfully designed by Thomas Hamilton and Associates, including touches of teal in the guest rooms with custom designed wall vinyl that resembles Williamsville Water Mill and sleek blues and orange accents in the lobby, the new modern furnishings accommodate guests’ desires to stay connected and comfortable during their stay.
Palm Beach, FLftnnews.com

Palm Beach's Newly Renovated Superyacht Marina Opens Nov.1

Palm Beach, Florida will soon have its superyacht marina following a multimillion-dollar renovation, reopening on November 1, 2021. The $40 million in upgrades and improvements will transform the classic docks into a world-class yacht center that will welcome vessels from 60' to the 294’, superyacht size. The Town of Palm Beach Marina is currently taking seasonal (November 1 – April 30), annual (December 1 – November 30), and transient slip reservations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy