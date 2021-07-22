Red Top’s beach renovations near completion

The RIU chain and Tikida group have just reopened the Riu Tikida Garden hotel following a complete refurbishment of all its facilities. The presentation of this striking hotel’s refurbishment has been months in the waiting, and it is now the most updated and sophisticated option offered by RIU and Tikida in Marrakesh. It also completes the reopening of all their hotels in the country. Its customers can enjoy the excellent service provided by RIU surrounded by completely new facilities.