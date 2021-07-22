Red Top’s beach renovations near completion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC announced the 4-story, 80-rooms and suites, Hampton Inn by Hilton Buffalo-Williamsville located at 5455 Main Street in Williamsville NY has completed a major renovation to its guest rooms and public spaces. The scope of the multi-million-dollar renovation includes new carpets, bedding, floor tile, window treatments, paint, wall vinyl, artwork and all new soft seating furniture and lighting. Thoughtfully designed by Thomas Hamilton and Associates, including touches of teal in the guest rooms with custom designed wall vinyl that resembles Williamsville Water Mill and sleek blues and orange accents in the lobby, the new modern furnishings accommodate guests’ desires to stay connected and comfortable during their stay.
