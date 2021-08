Xbox Game Pass is now a hub for a ton of content and it is clear that Microsoft and Xbox are intent on making the Game Pass a premier service. In July alone, games such as Tropico 6 and EA UFC 4 were added to the service, along with perks, DLCs, and other benefits. Megan Spurr, Community Lead for the Xbox Game Pass, announced that more content is coming along with the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X/S.