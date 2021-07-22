Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Neon Summer Chicago pop-up offers adventure with photo ops!

Posted by 
Localish
Localish
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3hez_0b542YX000

Neon Summer Chicago, a pop-up in Chicagos Goose Island, has transformed two-acres of land into a fun hangout place with great Instagrammable photo ops!

The space features a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, an array of photo opportunities and multiple bars. We Love PopUps are the folks behind the outdoor fun-seeker selfie pop-up experience.

"The whole thing is designed to capture awesome pictures, awesome memories," said Oliver Cox, manager at Neon Summer Chicago.

The pop-up will be open to the public until the end of August. Tickets for the family-friendly pop-up start at $25.For more information, visit their website at https://neonsummerchicago.com/ .

Comments / 0

Localish

Localish

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Ops#Adventure#Miniature Golf#Goose#Neon Summer Chicago
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy