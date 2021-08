While one of Normani Kordei's biggest hits is "Motivation," her personal motivation comes in the form of her mother, Andrea Hamilton. "My mom is my hero, and I wouldn't be the woman I am today without her," Kordei said in a press release for the American Cancer Society. Over the past year, the 25-year-old singer struggled while working on new music and the steamy video for "Wild Side" due to her mom's cancer diagnosis. "This was the second time that she had to go through cancer. The first time I was four. So for it to happen all over again, in such a pivotal and heightened moment for my career . . . there's so many moments I was like, 'I need to be at home' and I felt guilty for not being able to be physically there with her," she told Power 106.