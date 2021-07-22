Woman arrested in overdose case in Albemarle, police say

The Albemarle Police Department said they arrested a woman in connection to an overdose death.

Police said detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Felicia G. Owens, aged 33, who was charged following the overdose death of a 37-year-old man back in January.

The suspect was arrested on July 15 and is charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution, the department said.

Police said the suspect secured a $350,000 bond for their release with a court appearance scheduled for July 26, 2021, at 9 a.m.

