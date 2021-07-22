Cancel
Waco, TX

Gas leak shuts down Downtown Waco streets for hours

KCEN
KCEN
 11 days ago

Some streets were closed for hours in Downtown Waco Thursday due to a gas leak, according to the Waco Fire Department.

Around 10 a.m., Waco Fire posted on Twitter that its hazmat team is responding to a gas leak in the 300 block of S. 11th Street, which is a couple blocks away from The Silos.

The Waco Police Department assisted Waco Fire by shutting down streets in the area for several hours.

According to Waco Police, roads are closed at 11th Street to Mary Avenue and 11th Street to Jackson Avenue.

6 News crews at the scene said roads opened back up before 4 p.m.

No other information was released at this time.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

Waco local news

