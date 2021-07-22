NotaryCam Partners with Mortgage Law Firm, RUTH RUHL, P.C., to Add RON to Firm’s Loss Mitigation Services
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification / authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced it has partnered with RUTH RUHL, P.C., a Texas-based law firm, to add security and automation to the firm’s loss mitigation services through remote online notarization (RON).localocnews.com
Comments / 0