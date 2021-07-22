Cancel
Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach Police To Shut Major Road For Investigation

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 11 days ago
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boynton Beach Police Department just issued this advisory at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday:

ROAD CLOSURE: All westbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard from Knuth Road to Quail Covey Road will be shut down to traffic tonight from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Investigators will be working at the scene of a traffic crash that injured 3 people yesterday. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

(Original report from Boynton Beach Police):
We are investigating a traffic crash that injured three people, one of them critically, early this morning in the 3500 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Preliminary investigation determined that a white Ford 250 was traveling west on West Boynton Beach Boulevard at around 3 a.m., when a black Honda Accord approached the rear of the truck at a high rate of speed. The Honda failed to slow down and struck the left rear corner of the Ford, causing it to strike a concrete utility pole.

The driver of the Ford, as well as a front seat passenger, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The backseat passenger was taken via trauma alert to a local hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Honda, who received minor injuries, was suspected of driving under the influence. Charges are pending the outcome of the DUI investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Dennis Castro 561-742-6147 .

The article Boynton Beach Police To Shut Major Road For Investigation appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

