Most Southeast Texans like our oil refineries — and maybe even love them. If you take away the air pollution associated with them, which has (mostly) been reduced to manageable levels, there’s a lot to appreciate about these key players in our local economy. Their jobs and tax revenues have transformed many a life in Southeast Texas. But it’s possible to feel this way about our historic connection to the oil industry … and still be encouraged about the greener power generation plant planned by Entergy for Bridge City.