Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Trial: Suspended Georgia insurance chief convicted of fraud

By JEFF AMY
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 11 days ago

ATLANTA — (AP) — A jury convicted Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner of all 37 counts of fraud and money laundering against him on Thursday afternoon to cap a two-week federal trial, swiftly returning the guilty verdicts after the day's closing arguments.

The suspended commissioner, Jim Beck, was convicted of charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud by jurors in federal court in Atlanta. Beck had been indicted months after taking office in 2019.

Earlier, prosecutors presented evidence at trial that Beck had orchestrated a scheme to embezzle more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck had managed the state-chartered private insurer of last resort for years before he took office.

Beck took the stand in his defense during the week. He had testified that subcontractors he controlled provided valuable data that helped GUA increase its profits. However, prosecutors argued the companies did little real work.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 8. The judge ordered Beck confined to his home in Carrollton, west of Atlanta, while awaiting sentencing save for court appearances and outings to receive medical care.

Trial testimony stretched over nine days before Thursday's closing arguments.

After federal prosecutors had dismissed six counts, jurors were told Thursday to consider verdicts on 37 charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

Prosecutors argued at trial that the evidence showed Beck stole more than $2 million from the state chartered insurer of last resort that he managed, dreaming up a scheme to funnel money to himself through a series of companies, but not actually providing many of the services that he told investigators he performed.

“The evidence makes completely clear that Jim Beck ... is a thief,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Gray had said at trial. “He is an ordinary, plain, fast talking — and rich — fraudster.”

But defense attorney Bill Thomas had repeatedly told jurors that investigators didn't understand the insurance business and that prosecutors hadn't provided enough evidence to merit a conviction. He had told jurors “the government just has it wrong in this case” because Beck's work transformed GUA from a longtime money-loser to a strongly profitable entity.

“A man who takes a company from worst to first — when in 40 years that company didn't make money — can't have an intent to harm or deceive the company," Thomas said.

Prosecutors used their closing arguments to again attack Beck's credibility, arguing he had concealed his financial interest in two companies, Green Technology Services and Paperless Solutions, that were doing work for GUA. They pointed to an email that Beck drafted laying out how the trail of payments ultimately reached him.

The defense argued that Beck's work provided important data that allowed GUA to charge higher premiums and pay less to reinsurers to share in its risk. Beck had testified that a man named Jerry Jordan was the computer programmer who wrote the programs that collected that data. Beck also testified there weren't any withdrawals from his bank accounts to pay Jordan because he paid him in cash he had accumulated in a safety deposit box and at his home.

Beck told jurors he didn't know where Jordan is today and had no correspondence to prove his relationship.

On Thursday, retired IRS investigator Bill Bruton said he examined Beck's bank accounts from 2014 to 2018 and concluded he reported around $880,000 of income those years that was never deposited in a bank and was presumably available as cash.

__

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#West Georgia#Insurance Premiums#Ap#Green Technology Services#Paperless Solutions#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Insurance Companies
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Prosecutors rest in federal fraud trial of Georgia's Beck

ATLANTA - Federal prosecutors rested their case on Monday against suspended Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck. Prosecutors contend Beck secretly stole millions from a company he ran before he was elected. The state-created insurance company is called Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck managed GUA before he took office as the state’s top...
Alexandria, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Jury Convicts Former IRS Employee of Fraud

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA – On Saturday, a federal jury convicted a former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employee of access device fraud. “As the evidence at trial showed, the defendant engaged in a scheme involving fraudulent purchases and payments, including by using a fictitious charity website, for his own benefit,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We thank the trial team and our partner agencies for ensuring that the defendant has been held accountable for inexcusably committing this crime while he was serving as a federal employee.”
Lawenr.com

Former Laborers' Union Chief of Staff Convicted of Health Care Fraud

The former chief of staff of the Laborer’s International Union of North America was convicted for fraudulently arranging for labor union health coverage for his girlfriend. A federal jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on July 30 convicted Roderick Marvin Bennett, of Camden, Ark., on one count of health care fraud. Without the knowledge of union officials, Bennett illegally placed his girlfriend on the health care plan provided for the union's headquarters employees in Washington, D.C. although he knew she was not eligible for the coverage.
Arkansas StateKATV

3 people convicted in federal trials in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Three Arkansans were found guilty in separate federal trials, the U.S. attorney's office said Tuesday. The first trial began Monday morning, officials said. Sparkle Hobbs, 33, of Little Rock, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and misprision (concealment) of a felony.
LawBBC

Former informant 'White Boy Rick' sues FBI for $100m

His exploits were fictionalised in a Hollywood movie, and now the true story of a one-time teenage FBI informant has a new twist. Richard Wershe Jr has filed a $100m (£73m) lawsuit against former FBI agents and prosecutors, alleging child abuse in connection with his time as an informant. Wershe,...
LawPosted by
Reuters

Walmart was hit with a $125 mln verdict, but the law is on its side

A federal jury in Wisconsin needed only three hours earlier this month before deciding to tag America’s largest employer with $125 million in punitive damages for firing a longtime employee with Down Syndrome. Marlo Spaeth held a job at Walmart for about 16 years without issue, but she began struggling...
Warren, OH27 First News

Man enters guilty pleas in federal meth ring case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of six people charged in federal court with selling methamphetamine in the Mahoning Valley pleaded guilty Friday to three charges. Timothy Lowery, 33, of Warren, entered pleas in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of an unregistered firearm.
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

Disability act broken, Walmart jury finds

A jury in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, in Green Bay, has found that Walmart violated the Americans With Disabilities Act, which bans discrimination based on an employee's disability, and awarded Marlo Spaeth $125 million in punitive damages and $150,000 in compensatory damages. The jury, which...
Public Safetyinternationalinvestment.net

FCA bans jailed adviser after fraud conviction

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned jailed adviser David King who is currently serving a six-year and four-month sentence for crimes of fraud and theft. King, who ran his own advice business DNK Wealth Management, was sentenced in 2019 after pleading guilty to three counts of theft, one count of fraud by fault representation and one county of acquiring, using and possessing criminal property.
Jefferson County, WAPort Townsend Leader

New trial sought for man convicted in Nordland murder

The attorney for a Nordland man convicted of second-degree murder is seeking a new trial following a juror’s claim that he was not given a chance to examine one of the guns found at the scene of the crime. John Paul Beckmeyer, 60, was found guilty of second-degree murder in...
Tacoma, WAforksforum.com

Timber thief convicted following 6-day trial

The lead defendant in a scheme to steal maple wood that resulted in a massive 2018 forest fire on the Olympic Peninsula was convicted July 8, 2021, in U.S. District Court in Tacoma following a 6-day jury trial, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. The jury deliberated about 7 hours before convicting Justin Andrew Wilke, 39, of conspiracy, theft of public property, depredation of public property, trafficking in unlawfully harvested timber, and attempting to traffic in unlawfully harvested timber. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle scheduled sentencing for Oct. 18, 2021.
Alcorn County, MSDaily Corinthian

Jury convicts man in third trial

An Alcorn County jury reached a guilty verdict last week for a man who had avoided conviction by two prior juries. Ronald Larry Godloe, 40, was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery and one count of fondling on Thursday in Alcorn County Circuit Court. During a sentencing hearing on Friday, Judge Michael Mills handed down a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or early release because of habitual status.
Congress & Courtsksl.com

Justice Department says Russians hacked federal prosecutors

This May 4 photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. The Russian hackers behind the massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign broke into the email accounts of some of the most prominent federal prosecutors’ offices around the country last year, the Department of Justice said Friday. (Patrick Semansky, Associated Press) — WASHINGTON — The Russian hackers behind the massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign broke into the email accounts of some of the most prominent federal prosecutors' offices around the country last year, the Justice Department said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy