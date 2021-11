Knoxville City Council votes to approve a multi-use stadium set to be home for the Smokies Baseball team. The vote was 5 to 1 with two members abstaining from the vote. The Knox County Commission voted to approve the new stadium with some minor pushback on the project during Monday night’s meeting. The One Knoxville Pro Soccer club will also use the stadium and it will host concerts and other events. Now that City Council and County Commission are on board, the sports authority now has the power to issue bonds to pay for the almost $75 million project. City and county leaders still have to approve incentives for the private development projects that would surround the stadium.

