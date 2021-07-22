Age-Friendly Westerville Plan sets stage for intergenerational activities, inclusive infrastructure

Westerville will implement steps over the next three years to make the city an even better place to live, work, play and retire. "This plan sets a roadmap for the next three years for older adults in Westerville, leading to increased access to parks and transportation, progress toward attainable housing and more intergenerational social activities," said Monica Irelan, Westerville city manager. "To have the endorsement of AARP means these are action steps our residents can trust and watch build over time."