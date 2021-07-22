Cancel
Frogger Competition Show Leaps onto Peacock

By Cydney Lee
Vulture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re gonna need a bigger joystick. Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings, New Girl) and Kyle Brandt (Good Morning Football) will host a new physical competition show called Frogger. Based on the classic ‘80s video game of the same name, contestants from across the country will test their talent in a Frogger-like obstacle course “requiring skill, strength, strategy and problem-solving abilities” — all for a chance to win $100,000. In 1981, the arcade game was introduced by Konami and has remained one of the most classic and beloved video game franchises of all time with more than 30 titles across various platforms. Frogger will feature 13 hour-long episodes and is coming soon to Peacock.

