Both infection and vaccination can lead to immunity when it comes to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19. Two of the vaccines that provide immunity to SARS-CoV-2 are Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA offerings, both of which provide considerable protection from the virus a month or two after administration of the second dose. A new preliminary study evaluated the mechanisms by which the vaccines offer protection against the virus and compared the data to that of people who developed immunity through infection.