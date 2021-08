Ever wanted to own a literal piece of U.S. history? Well, now's your chance. On Aug. 27, the revolver that fired the bullet that killed Billy the Kid, one of the Wild West's most iconic outlaws, will be put up for sale by the auction house Bonhams in Los Angeles. Owned by Lincoln County Sheriff Pat Garrett, the Colt ended the Kid's life on the night of July 14, 1881, when the two encountered each other at their former employer Pete Maxwell's New Mexico ranch, according to the Colt's lot description. It is expected to fetch between $2 and $3 million.