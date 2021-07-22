Neighborhood On Edge After 3 Women Attacked At Inwood Hill Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect who attacked a man in Bushwick. (credit: NYPD) It happened around 10:30 a.m. on July 14 at the corner of Broadway and Sumner Place. According to police, the victim, a 76-year-old man, told the suspect to stop honking his horn. Police say the suspect then got out of his white SUV and accosted the man. Video shows the suspect shoving the man into a building wall, ultimately sending him tumbling to the ground. The 76-year-old man suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital, police said. The suspect took off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.