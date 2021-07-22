Geyser Of Water Shoots 20 Feet Into Air After Contractor Damaged Upper East Side Water Main

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Service has been restored after a contractor damaged the tap on an Upper East Side water main Thursday.

It sent a geyser of water shooting 20 feet into the air from the street.

According to the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, the contractor was doing plumbing work on 87th Street near York Avenue when a tap that goes into the water main was damaged.

The water was shut off while the tap was repaired.