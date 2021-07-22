Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowman County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Bowman, Golden Valley, Slope, Stark by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bowman; Golden Valley; Slope; Stark SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GOLDEN VALLEY...BOWMAN BILLINGS...SLOPE AND WESTERN STARK COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Medora to 13 miles southwest of Mud Buttes. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bowman, Beach, Amidon, Belfield, South Heart, Scranton, Rhame, Marmarth, Medora, Golva, Sentinel Butte, Mud Buttes, South Fairfield, Griffin, Gascoyne, Sunset Butte, Bowman Haley Dam, Fryburg, Buffalo Springs and Three V Crossing. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Golden Valley County, ND
City
Medora, ND
City
Amidon, ND
County
Slope County, ND
City
Belfield, ND
City
Buffalo, ND
City
Buffalo Springs, ND
County
Stark County, ND
City
Butte, ND
City
Scranton, ND
County
Bowman County, ND
City
Golva, ND
City
Bowman, ND
City
Sentinel Butte, ND
City
Golden Valley, ND
City
Gascoyne, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Bowman Golden Valley#Bowman Beach#Three V Crossing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy