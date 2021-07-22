Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascosa County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Guadalupe, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Guadalupe; Wilson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA...WILSON AND BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Bigfoot to near Leming to 6 miles south of Floresville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Floresville, Poteet, Poth, Stockdale, Stinson Municipal Airport, Randolph AFB, San Antonio Int Airport, Leon Valley, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Lytle, Olmos Park and St. Hedwig.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poteet, TX
City
Poth, TX
City
Lytle, TX
County
Atascosa County, TX
City
Olmos Park, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
City
Alamo Heights, TX
City
Stockdale, TX
City
Kirby, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Cibolo, TX
City
Floresville, TX
City
Leon Valley, TX
City
Wilson, TX
County
Wilson County, TX
County
Guadalupe County, TX
City
Terrell Hills, TX
City
Windcrest, TX
City
Atascosa, TX
City
Leming, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Guadalupe#Doppler#Live Oak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Alabama StatePosted by
Reuters

How Amazon interfered with Alabama union election -NLRB official

Aug 3 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) interfered with a union election by installing a mailbox to collect ballots and by distributing paraphernalia encouraging employees to vote against organizing, according to a report by a U.S. National Labor Relations Board hearing officer. The NLRB official on Monday recommended...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy