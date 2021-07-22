Cancel
How to Watch the Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony

By Leah Marilla Thomas
Cosmopolitan
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like how some people watch the Super Bowl for the commercials, I watch the Olympics for the Opening Ceremony. Before I decide what obscure sport I'm going to be obsessed with for the next couple of weeks, it is absolutely essential that I take in some gorgeous performances and peep all the world's best athletes in their cute little outfits for the Parade of Nations. Now, either I've really lost my grip on time as a concept or the Summer Olympics came out of nowhere, but here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Olympic Ceremony in Tokyo. It's really happening, finally!!

