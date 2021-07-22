Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Washington County, Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Southern Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 314 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Dameron Valley, or 25 miles southeast of Beaver Dam. Penny to nickel size hail will be possible. Locations impacted include Dameron Valley and Veyo. This includes Utah Route 18 between mile markers 16 and 27.