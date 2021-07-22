Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Washington County, Southern Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Southern Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 314 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Dameron Valley, or 25 miles southeast of Beaver Dam. Penny to nickel size hail will be possible. Locations impacted include Dameron Valley and Veyo. This includes Utah Route 18 between mile markers 16 and 27.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, UT
County
Beaver County, UT
County
Garfield County, UT
City
Veyo, UT
County
Piute County, UT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
County
Iron County, UT
County
Washington County, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mountains#Central Washington#15 08 00#Utah Route 18
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Alabama StatePosted by
Reuters

How Amazon interfered with Alabama union election -NLRB official

Aug 3 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) interfered with a union election by installing a mailbox to collect ballots and by distributing paraphernalia encouraging employees to vote against organizing, according to a report by a U.S. National Labor Relations Board hearing officer. The NLRB official on Monday recommended...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy