Garfield County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Kane by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 15:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Kane The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Garfield County in southern Utah Northeastern Kane County in southern Utah * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is possible. Areas with the heaviest rainfall include the upper Escalante River Basin and Calf Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, with the flood wave continuing well downstream within the Escalante River through this evening. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Escalante. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

City
Salt Lake City, UT
County
Kane County, UT
County
Garfield County, UT
City
Escalante, UT
State
Utah State
Person
Kane
Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Doppler
